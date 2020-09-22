A man accused of raping a child is behind bars

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man accused of raping a child in Florida was arrested in Meridian.

U.S. Marshals and Meridian Police captured fugitive Jeremiah Ivanoff in the Queen City Tuesday morning. Ivanoff allegedly raped a juvenile in Navarre, Florida, and fled to Meridian. Police said Ivanoff barricaded himself inside a home near the Landmark Apartments on North Hills Street. Ivanoff was captured without incident and is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Ivanoff will be extradited back to Florida.

