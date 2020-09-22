Absentee voting is underway in Lauderdale County and Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s the fourth Tuesday in September and that means it’s National Voter Registration Day across the country. It’s a non-partisan event that’s been going on for the last nine years.

The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office was busy getting people registered to vote along with handling those who are casting absentee ballots. Absentee voting in Mississippi began Monday and Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson encourages anyone who can legally vote absentee to do so as early as possible.

“The absentee ballots are available in all 82 counties now and if you have a legal reason, you need to vote now," said Johnson. "You do not need to put it off. We’re expecting record breaking, historical turnout at the polling place as well as absentees. So if you’ve got a legal reason. If you’re gonna be out of town, on vacation, surgery scheduled, a college student away or somebody you know that won’t be here on November 3rd, please pass the word and let them vote absentee now.”

For a list of Circuit Clerk hours in all 82 Mississippi counties, you can visit the website: SOS.MS.GOV.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved