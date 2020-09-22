ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 146K test positive and more than 61K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,457 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,304 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 153 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 146584 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 131,988 being confirmed and 14,596 being probable. There have been 1,065,553 diagnostic tests conducted and 57,042 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Sept. 22.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 88,595 people have been tested and 9,476 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 18,408 confirmed positives and 822 probable cases.

Here are numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTY CASES # TESTED DEATHS Choctaw 336 1531 12 Sumter 411 2430 19 Marengo 669 5102 18 Pickens 587 4646 13 TOTAL 2,003 13,709 63

The health department also reports 61,232 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 16,227 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 21, there were 802 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

