City honors Jamal Roberts with drive-thru parade

Downtown Meridian had a crowd of people with smiling faces as Jamal Roberts was honored by the city of Meridian with a drive-thru parade.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Downtown Meridian had a crowd of people with smiling faces as Jamal Roberts was honored by the city of Meridian with a drive-thru parade.

The Meridian Police Department had a line of cars full of families, friends, and many supporters of the gospel singer.

“We are proud of Jamal and everything he has done. We know his talent will go a long way,” said City of Meridian, Mayor Percy Bland.

Roberts, who recently competed on BET’s “Sunday Best”, which is a gospel singing competition. He was one of the top three finalists.

The city showed its excitement and support during his run on the show.

“The feeling is mutual. I’m shocked, amazed and I am grateful for my city pushing me. They motivated me, they are behind me %100, and I am grateful,” said local artist Jamal Roberts.

I caught up with Roberts' Pastor James McGhee. He summed up he’s overall thoughts of Roberts' success in one word.

“He has a dream and he has lived that dream. He even supported his dream through tough times. He kept pushing, so I would say perseverance,” said Pastor James McGhee.

Todd Tilghman was also there to show his support.

“There’s something in the water here in meridian because we have a lot of talent,” said Bland.

Roberts also has a new single out called “He’s Preparing Me”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

