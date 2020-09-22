City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2020
ARREST REPORT
ALEXIS K HANIBLE, 1997
2015 MOSBY RD APT K3 MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
SABRESHA WALLACE, 1993
200 23RD ST APT 163 MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOREANNA LEWIS, 1985
11271 HILL THOMPSON RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
JOYRIDING
JUSTIN HOPSON, 1995
4550 35TH AVE APT B233 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
CAMILLA HOUSTON, 2001
1551 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CALEB L DAVENPORT, 1989
2569 OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS; RESISTING ARREST
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:57 AM on September 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:10 PM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Manning Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:18 PM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:18 PM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:31 AM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.