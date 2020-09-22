City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2020

ARREST REPORT

ALEXIS K HANIBLE, 1997

2015 MOSBY RD APT K3 MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

SABRESHA WALLACE, 1993

200 23RD ST APT 163 MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JOREANNA LEWIS, 1985

11271 HILL THOMPSON RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

JOYRIDING

JUSTIN HOPSON, 1995

4550 35TH AVE APT B233 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

CAMILLA HOUSTON, 2001

1551 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CALEB L DAVENPORT, 1989

2569 OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS; RESISTING ARREST

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:57 AM on September 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a fence.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:10 PM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Manning Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:18 PM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:31 AM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation

