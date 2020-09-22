Coronavirus in Mississippi: 94,021 cases, 2,846 deaths reported by health dept.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 94,021. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 456 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.
So far, 2,846 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests done in the state totals 786,975 as of September 18. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.
Click here for numbers for the state’s 82 counties.
Here’s a snapshot of east central Mississippi:
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|LTC FACILITY CASES
|LTC FACILITY DEATHS
|Clarke
|563
|42
|66
|18
|Kemper
|286
|15
|39
|9
|Lauderdale
|2015
|124
|260
|73
|Neshoba
|1548
|104
|115
|37
|Newton
|761
|23
|38
|8
|Wayne
|877
|21
|59
|10
|TOTAL
|6,050
|329
|577
|155
MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
