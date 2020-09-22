Advertisement

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 94,021 cases, 2,846 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 456 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 94,021. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 456 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.

So far, 2,846 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 786,975 as of September 18. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for numbers for the state’s 82 counties.

Here’s a snapshot of east central Mississippi:

COUNTYCASESDEATHSLTC FACILITY CASESLTC FACILITY DEATHS
Clarke563426618
Kemper28615399
Lauderdale201512426073
Neshoba154810411537
Newton76123388
Wayne877215910
TOTAL6,050329577155

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

