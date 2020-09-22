Coronavirus in Mississippi: 94,021 cases, 2,846 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 94,021. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 456 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.

So far, 2,846 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 786,975 as of September 18. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of east central Mississippi:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS LTC FACILITY CASES LTC FACILITY DEATHS Clarke 563 42 66 18 Kemper 286 15 39 9 Lauderdale 2015 124 260 73 Neshoba 1548 104 115 37 Newton 761 23 38 8 Wayne 877 21 59 10 TOTAL 6,050 329 577 155

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

