Denny Hamlin announces new NASCAR team with Michael Jordan

Denny Hamlin smiles after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Denny Hamlin smiles after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (KY3)
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan are teaming up to form their own NASCAR team.

Hamlin made the announcement on his Twitter Monday night, saying that the team will debut next season with Bubba Wallace as its only driver.

“Eleven years ago I met Michael Jordan at a then-Charlotte Bobcats game and we became fast friends,” Hamlin wrote in the Twitter post. “Not long after, I joined Jordan Brand as their first NASCAR athlete. Our friendship has grown over the years and now we are ready to take it to the next level.”

As for picking Wallace to join the team as its sole driver?

“Deciding on the driver was easy -- it had to be Bubba Wallace.”

Hamlin said he has seen a lot of improvement in Wallace since he joined the Cup Series, adding that him and Jordan believe in his efforts off the track as well.

“Bubba has been a loud voice for change in our sport and our country. MJ and I support him fully in those efforts and stand beside him.”

Jordan will serves as the team’s majority owner while Hamlin will be a minority owner.

Growing up in North Carolina, Jordan said he has been a fan of NASCAR his whole life and that his parents would take him and his siblings to the track.

“The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me,” Jordan said in a news release. “Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more.”

Wallace is the series only black driver and will have a new home after announcing earlier this month he would be leaving Richard Petty Motorsports.

