‘Equality’: Coach Prime aims to level HBCU playing field as JSU head coach

Deion Sanders says he aims to level the HBCU playing field as JSU head coach
Deion Sanders says he aims to level the HBCU playing field as JSU head coach
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a big day Monday, “Coach Prime” is ready to go to work. NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was introduced as the new head coach of Jackson State University with much fanfare and positivity.

Sanders did an interview with Good Morning America earlier and says the coaching staff, which he says has been in place for some time, is working to bring national exposure to the program.

Without revealing any names (aside from confirming Brett Favre is not on the staff), he says they have 84 years combined of NFL playing and coaching experience on the staff and the group will get started in the next few weeks.

Sanders still plans to finish the high school football season in his position as the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian in Dallas, and will get to work full-time with JSU when the season wraps.

He praised the resources JSU has but wants to “level the playing field” for HBCUs. He preached “equality” for HBCUs and wants to increase their chances at a shot at the NFL.

“I want our kids to know there’s a navigation system that leads to the NFL,” Sanders said.

He has already sent offers to players he says are “game ready right now” and won’t be red-shirted.

“If your dream is not to play on Sunday, you’re in the wrong place,” said Sanders.

He says the aura and the environment brought him to Jackson State, and denied “recruiting against” Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin, the head coaches at Mississippi State and Ole Miss. But he stressed recruiting local players.

“We’ve got to keep the talent in Mississippi and that’s what we plan to do,” he said.

Sanders says his son will make his own decision about which school he attends, and when asked if he will recruit his son, he replied, “We don’t talk about that.”

He used the words “smart, fast, tough and disciplined” to describe how his team’s playing style will be. He plans to run a spread open offense and focus on getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers.

“And when we score, we’re going to celebrate,” said Sanders.

