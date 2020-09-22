Locals celebrate fall and brief cooler temperatures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fall is here and it brought brief, cooler temperatures with it.

“I love fall; it’s my favorite season. (I’m) definitely excited to get into fall,” said Renee Lassen.

Locals took advantage of the nice weather by taking strolls at Bonita Lakes Park and some even sat down for a picnic.

“I really enjoy it because now I can go outside and I don’t have to get run back in by the sun,” said Ricci Page.

The cooler temperatures will rise next week but residents we talked to say they’re enjoying the fall breeze while it lasts.

“We are enjoying the great weather. Very refreshing,” said Melissa Goldman.

The autumnal equinox where the sun sits right above the equator determines the first day of fall.

