MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced a street closure for Monday, Sept. 28, so crews can repair a water line.

The closure will be on 24th Avenue, between 16th and 17th streets, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be detour signs posted to redirect traffic. Residents and businesses on that block will be able to enter and exit.

