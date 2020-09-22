Mississippi Freedom Caucus asks Gov. Reeves to end executive orders, reform current law

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Freedom Caucus is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to end the executive orders passed during the COVID-19 pandemic and to reform a current state law.

The caucus, made up of Rep. Chris Brown of District 20, Rep. Dana Criswell of District 6, Rep. Dan Eubanks of District 25, Rep. Steve Hopkins of District 7 and Rep. Brady Williamson of District 10, seeks “true conservative reform” and “believes in freedom and liberty for the people of Mississippi.”

In a letter addressed to Reeves, the MFC first thanked him for his “tireless work” in trying to keep Mississippians healthy and safe. They then say that on March 4, Reeves issued his first executive order with twenty-five more being issued during the pandemic.

They said that during the early stages of the crisis, the people of Mississippi listened to medical experts, closed their businesses and postponed surgeries.

“Our citizens were told that it would take a little over two weeks to ‘flatten the curve’ and life would continue as normal,” they wrote, “but what we have experienced is very different.” This has lead their constituents to “fill our inboxes... begging for some sort of guidance” - from keeping their small businesses open to maintaining “their sanity.”

They are now asking Reeves to end his executive orders as well as to reform the Emergency Management and Civil Defense code.

This code, they state, was written to address temporary disasters whose consequences had clear ends in sight. According them, the law was not written, “to address a disaster of this magnitude or crisis of the length COVID-19 has turned out to be.”

To them this reform would allow all members of the Mississippi Legislature to have a say and a vote for their district in a crisis of this magnitude, “and for us to do our duty to guard against overreach and protect liberty for all.”

To read the entire letter, click HERE.

