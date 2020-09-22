Advertisement

Mississippi Freedom Caucus asks Gov. Reeves to end executive orders, reform current law

Mississippi Freedom Caucus/Facebook
Mississippi Freedom Caucus/Facebook(Mississippi Freedom Caucus/Facebook)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Freedom Caucus is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to end the executive orders passed during the COVID-19 pandemic and to reform a current state law.

The caucus, made up of Rep. Chris Brown of District 20, Rep. Dana Criswell of District 6, Rep. Dan Eubanks of District 25, Rep. Steve Hopkins of District 7 and Rep. Brady Williamson of District 10, seeks “true conservative reform” and “believes in freedom and liberty for the people of Mississippi.”

In a letter addressed to Reeves, the MFC first thanked him for his “tireless work” in trying to keep Mississippians healthy and safe. They then say that on March 4, Reeves issued his first executive order with twenty-five more being issued during the pandemic.

They said that during the early stages of the crisis, the people of Mississippi listened to medical experts, closed their businesses and postponed surgeries.

“Our citizens were told that it would take a little over two weeks to ‘flatten the curve’ and life would continue as normal,” they wrote, “but what we have experienced is very different.” This has lead their constituents to “fill our inboxes... begging for some sort of guidance” - from keeping their small businesses open to maintaining “their sanity.”

They are now asking Reeves to end his executive orders as well as to reform the Emergency Management and Civil Defense code.

This code, they state, was written to address temporary disasters whose consequences had clear ends in sight. According them, the law was not written, “to address a disaster of this magnitude or crisis of the length COVID-19 has turned out to be.”

To them this reform would allow all members of the Mississippi Legislature to have a say and a vote for their district in a crisis of this magnitude, “and for us to do our duty to guard against overreach and protect liberty for all.”

To read the entire letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Military Matters

Military Matters: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Updated: moments ago
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Mississippi Veterans Affairs has changed the way they communicate and reach out to those struggling.

News

A man accused of raping a child is behind bars

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
A man accused of raping a child in Florida was arrested in Meridian.

State

Silver Alert issued for Wiggins man

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Johnnie Hall, 94, was last seen Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at about 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Mage Road in Stone County.

Politics

Mississippi legislators to return by early October, says House Speaker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says lawmakers will evaluate how the state is spending coronavirus relief money from the federal government.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Absentee voting is underway in Lauderdale County and Mississippi

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lauderdale County's Circuit Clerk is advising absentee voters to vote as early as possible

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 146K test positive and more than 61K recover

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 61,232 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 94,021 cases, 2,846 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 456 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.

Sports

‘Equality’: Coach Prime aims to level HBCU playing field as JSU head coach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
Without revealing any names (aside from confirming Brett Favre is not on the staff), he says his coaching staff has 84 years combined of NFL playing and coaching experience.

Local

Meridian street closure set for public works project

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The closure will affect 24th Avenue, between 16th and 17th streets Sept. 28.