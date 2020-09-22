Advertisement

Mississippi legislators to return by early October, says House Speaker

Source: WLBT
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says legislators will probably return to the Capitol before Oct. 5. Gunn says they will evaluate how the state is spending coronavirus relief money from the federal government.

Mississippi allocated $300 million to aid small businesses that had to close temporarily because of the pandemic. Some applicants have said they are still waiting for a response from the state.

Gunn said during an online forum Monday that legislators will find out whether more money is needed for businesses. He also said legislators are holding hearings Thursday to start work on next year’s budget.

