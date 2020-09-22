Advertisement

Mr. Anthony "Tony" Buchanan

By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
Graveside services for Mr. Anthony “Tony” Buchanan will begin at 2:00 pm Monday, September 28, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Timothy Buchanan officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Buchanan, 49, of Collinsville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence.

Tony loved being outdoors and spending time traveling, camping, and fishing; He also enjoyed horseback riding in his youth. Tony was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed his time in nature.

Tony is survived by his children, Nicholas Buchanan (Mysti), Meagan Buchanan, and Kaitlyn Green (Joshua). Grandchild, Mason David Buchanan. His father, Bobby Buchanan (Penney); brother Timothy Buchanan (Gayla); nieces and nephew, Hannah, Maddie and Noah Buchanan. Step-brother, Andy Tingle (Kelly) as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Mr. Buchanan is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Buchanan.

