Graveside services for Mr. Lee Otis Henderson will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Henderson, 59, of Hewitt, TX, who died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Hewitt, TX. His viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

