Services for Mrs. Marsha Hardin will be held 2 pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Methodist Church Cemetery on rd 210. Bro. Marshall Stokes and Bro. Jerry Bennett will officiate.

Walk thru visitation will be held 5-7 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020; also, 1:00- 1:30 pm on Thursday prior to the service.

Mrs. Marsha Hardin, age: 56, of Union, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home.

Survivors: Loving Husband of 38 years: Peetie Hardin of Union

2 Sons: Vance Hardin (Brittany) of White Bluff, TN

Warren Hardin (McKensie) of Abilene, TX

2 Grandsons: Ledger Hardin and Thatcher of White Bluff, TN

1 Sister: Michelle Logan (Robert) of Newton

Mother-in- law: Nancy Hardin and several other family members

She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews

She is preceded in death by her parents: Louie and Jimmie Bee Buntyn; one brother: Scoppa Buntyn.

Pallbearers: Hunter Brown, Landon Hardin, Jake Loper, Jeffrey Logan, Spencer Cash and Daniel Bounds

Dawn Marsha Buntyn Hardin was born in Union on February 15, 1964 to the late Mr. Louie and Mrs. Jimmy Bee Buntyn. She graduated Union High School in 1982 and graduated as the last valedictorian at East Central Community College in 1985. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Wendell Eugene (Peetie) Hardin, Jr., who she later married in 1982.

She was raised in Lucern Church of God and was an active member there, along with Bluff Springs Church of God. She was an accountant for Carleton Oil Company before becoming the financial director at East Central MS Healthcare Inc. During her working years, she made sure to attend as many activities as possible that her boys and grandson were involved in. Marsha never met a stranger and was always more than happy to lend an ear, a hand, and multiple prayers to anyone that needed it. Throughout her life, especially through trials, she drew strength from her faith in God and her love for her family and friends.