Non-tropical leftovers of Tropical Storm Beta will mean rain for us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Beta made landfall over Texas around midday Monday night, and it has since weakened to a tropical depression. It will continue weakening as it moves through Texas and Louisiana tonight and Wednesday before moving into Mississippi as a non-tropical low pressure system. This is our next weather maker.

Our Next Weather Maker

Tropical Depression Beta will not be a tropical system at all, but it will still draw abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and into Mississippi and Alabama. This is going to mean rain. For us, the rain will increase steadily Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will fall through Thursday and into Friday morning. Occasional breaks are possible, but it will be more on than off. Rain can fall heavily at times. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are likely through Friday. Locally higher amounts of more than 4 inches are possible in spots.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with a passing light sprinkle. We will cool into the upper 60s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with a small chance for brief light rain. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Wednesday will start cloudy. Rain will begin increasing after noon. The high temperature will be near 76 degrees. Rain will really ramp up after sunset Wednesday night.

Looking Ahead

Overall drying will begin by midday Friday. We should be mostly dry for the high school football games on Friday night. Occasional showers are possible through the weekend. Another big cold front is set to arrive around the middle of next week and could send temperatures on a downward spiral once again.

