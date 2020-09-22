Advertisement

Remnants of Beta will bring rain this week

First Day of Fall Futurecast
First Day of Fall Futurecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy first day of fall! It’s a cool start to our day with temperatures generally in the low-60s. We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with a chance of isolated showers. High temperatures today will once again be in the mid-70s, making it feel more like late-October. It will be breezy today and winds could gust as high as 20 mph. We’ll see cloudy skies tonight with a few showers from time to time.

Rain chances will be on the higher side Wednesday through Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta pushes through our area. We look to see 1-3 inches of rain during this time frame, but that should fall over a long enough period of time where flash flooding will not be a major concern. However, localized flash flooding cannot be entirely ruled out in one or two spots. Thursday will be the rainiest day. High temperatures will gradually climb from the mid-70s on Wednesday to the low-80s by Friday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday, with slightly higher rain chances on Saturday. All-day wash-outs are not expected this weekend. Morning lows will return to the upper-60s and low-70s over the weekend, with afternoon highs returning to the mid-80s. We’ll see mainly cloudy skies on Saturday, but cloud cover will decrease heading into Sunday. By Monday we are back down to highs in the low-80s and only a chance of isolated showers/storms.

