Silver Alert issued for Wiggins man

Johnnie Hall, 94, subject of a Silver Alert in Stone County, Miss., Sept. 22, 2020
Johnnie Hall, 94, subject of a Silver Alert in Stone County, Miss., Sept. 22, 2020(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 94-year-old Johnnie Hall of Wiggins, Miss.

He is a Black male, 5′ 7″, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Hall was last seen Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at about 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Mage Road in Stone County. At the time he was wearing khaki pants, suspenders, and a brown and black plaid shirt.

Hall is believed to be in a white 2005 Ford F-150 truck bearing a Mississippi tag D868GL.

Family members say Mr. Hall suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Johnnie Hall, contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-2800.

