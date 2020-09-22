Tropical Storm Beta moves inland over Texas, then moves our way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Beta will become a bigger player in our weather later this week.

Tropical Storm Beta will slowly drift ashore over the Texas Coast tonight and early Tuesday morning. Storm surge has already flooded some coastal communities, and gusty winds are spreading inland. Tropical Storm Beta will weaken quickly and become a tropical depression by Tuesday night.

What’s left of Tropical Storm Beta will become a non-tropical low pressure system by Thursday or Friday. It will be absorbed into the jet stream and help direct a stream of abundant moisture into Mississippi and Alabama from Wednesday night through Friday morning. This will mean on-and-off rain that can fall heavily at times for us in East Mississippi and West Alabama. Thursday will be the rainiest of the three days. The rain appears to be on track to exit in time for high school football on Friday night.

This evening will be cloudy with patchy light drizzle. We will cool into the upper 60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with patchy light drizzle. The low temperature will be near 61 degrees. Tonight is a good night to open the windows and get some fresh air. Tuesday will be cloudy. Some patchy drizzle is possible in the morning, but it should diminish in the afternoon as we warm toward 73 degrees.

Much of Wednesday will likely end up being dry. Rain will increase beginning Wednesday night. On-and-off rain will persist through Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. By Friday afternoon, rain will begin diminishing. Friday night will be dry for Football Friday. Afternoon showers are possible over the weekend. Temperatures will climb back up to mid-80s for highs and upper 60s for lows - closer to where they should be for this time of year.

