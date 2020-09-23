ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 147K test positive and more than 61K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,488 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,333 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 153 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 147,452 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 132,452 being confirmed and 14,701 being probable. There have been 1,070,903 diagnostic tests conducted and 57,192 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Sept. 23.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 88,042 people have been tested and 9,392 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 18,476 confirmed positives and 830 probable cases.

Here is a look at the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 334 12 1524 Sumter 412 19 2497 Marengo 671 18 5112 Pickens 592 13 4704

The health department also reports 61,232 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 16,604 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 23, there were 802 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

