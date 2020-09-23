Alabama breaks record on registered voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before it’s too late, one group works to make sure people can cast their ballot this November.

“I think a lot of people believe that it won’t make a difference. But I’m here to tell y’all, it makes a huge difference,” said Landon Nichols of Medical Advocacy & Outreach, which set up a drive-through location to help people register to vote. “And I know there were multiple races decided by less than 20 votes. I promise you, every single vote counts, and every single vote matters.”

Alabama’s Secretary of State says 94 percent of all eligible Alabamians are registered to vote.

“And you can register now electronically in Alabama votes dot gov or on our mobile app,” said Secretary of State John Merrill.

But Nichols says there’s still more work to be done.

“And there are so many barriers to voting for so many of our communities. And so we’re just trying to do what we can to break down those barriers,” Nichols said.

Alabamians who qualify may also vote absentee right now. There have been about 74,000 ballot requests.

“And more than 16,000 people have successfully returned their absentee ballots so that their voice will already be heard for the candidate of their choice,” Merril said.

Copyright 2020 WSFA. All rights reserved.