Annual Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Public Works is putting on a special event to help your family get rid of all that unwanted stuff that’s piled up this year.

Let’s face it, we’ve been at home for a while, and there’s probably some things you can get toss from your house.

The city’s annual household hazardous waste day will be held this Saturday September 26th , from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is usually hosted twice a year but had some setbacks due to COVID.

This year for the first time, Lauderdale County residents outside the city will be able to participate. Their collection point will be the Lauderdale County Road Unit off of Highway 39.

Any hazardous items you have around the house can be dropped off like tires, paint cans, paint thinners, batteries, fluorescent lights, even cell phones.

“Mr. Joe Norwood has been in contact with the city and working the details out. And on behalf of the county, we’re just thankful that this opportunity has presented itself and we encourage our citizens to take advantage of it,” says District 1 Supervisor, Jonathan Wells.

There will be three drop-off locations:

· The Old North Hills Shopping Center

4531 35th Ave.

· The Public Works Complex

311 27th Ave South

· The Lauderdale County Road Unit

7291 Hwy 39 N

The drop off is for residents only and not open to commercial or industrial customers.

