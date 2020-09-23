Advertisement

Attorney general’s office: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves properly vetoed parts of bills

The Mississippi attorney general’s office is arguing that Republican Gov. Tate Reeves acted within his constitutional powers when he vetoed parts of budget bills this year.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is arguing that Republican Gov. Tate Reeves acted within his constitutional powers when he vetoed parts of budget bills this year.

It filed arguments on behalf of the governor in Hinds County Chancery Court. Reeves is being sued there by the two top leaders of the Mississippi House, who are also Republicans.

In court disputes involving previous governors, the Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that governors cannot partially veto budget bills.

Reeves' attorneys say he acted properly because he was not vetoing conditions put on spending, as previous governors had done.

