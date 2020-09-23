Advertisement

Auditor arrests Macon Municipal Court clerk for alleged embezzlement

Yolanda Atkins is accused of embezzling money while serving as Macon Municipal Court clerk.
Yolanda Atkins is accused of embezzling money while serving as Macon Municipal Court clerk.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Macon Municipal Court clerk, Yolanda Atkins, was arrested Wednesday by special agents from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office, after she was indicted for embezzlement. A $4,450.79 demand letter was issued to Atkins at the time of her arrest. Investigative costs and interest are included in the demand amount.

Municipal court clerks collect and deposit fines paid to the court. Atkins is accused of embezzling over $2,000 from January 2018 to July 2019. The investigation began when a private CPA firm submitted a tip to the auditor’s office after discovering accounting discrepancies during a routine annual audit.

“I want to thank the investigators and private sector CPAs who worked together to uncover this fraud,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will pursue justice for the taxpayers in this case, and I expect the case to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Atkins surrendered to agents at the Noxubee County Jail where she will remain until her arraignment Thursday.

If convicted, Atkins faces up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

