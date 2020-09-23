Coronavirus in Mississippi: 552 new cases, 24 new deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 94,573. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 552 new cases and 24 new deaths Wednesday.
So far, 2,870 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests done in the state totals 799,602 as of September 22. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.
Click here for numbers for the state’s 82 counties.
Here’s a snapshot of east central Mississippi numbers:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|570
|45
|74
|23
|Kemper
|288
|15
|39
|9
|Lauderdale
|2038
|125
|260
|73
|Neshoba
|1556
|104
|115
|37
|Newton
|767
|23
|38
|8
|Wayne
|888
|21
|59
|10
MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
