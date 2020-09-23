Flash Flood Watch issued ahead of incoming rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An active, moderate-impact weather pattern is setting up for Wednesday night and Thursday. This active weather period is the result of the low pressure system that was Tropical Storm Beta.

Flash Flood Watch Issued

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of central Mississippi until 1 PM Thursday. Local counties in the watch are Neshoba, Winston, Scott, and Leake. This includes Philadelphia, Choctaw, the Pearl River Resort, Bogue Chitto, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Noxapater, Sebastopol, Lake, Forest, and Carthage.

The Rain Arrives

Spotty showers are likely this evening, but the rain will be hit-or-miss and brief at first. Rain will become increasingly widespread starting around midnight. That rain can fall heavily at times. Heavy rain will be the primary issue. Conditions could become partially favorable for a damaging wind gust after about 4 AM. The vertical wind profiles appear favorable for a tornado, but the instability is lacking and is not overly supportive of tornadoes. With only one of the two necessary parameters present, severe weather is unlikely. Localized flash flooding, however, is possible.

The Thursday morning drive is going to be a slow, slippery drive. Plan for that. Leave a little earlier than normal to account for the slower traffic and so you can slow down and avoid an accident. The drive back home will be drastically better.

The Rain Exits

Rain will fall through about noon Thursday. After noon, the rain diminishes to showers, and even those lingering showers will gradually diminish. Drying will commence Thursday night. Friday will be dimmed by clouds, but rain is growing increasingly unlikely for Friday. That’s good news if your Friday evening involves high school football.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next big weather maker is a cold front. It is on track to arrive next Tuesday. It can bring some rain with it, but we’re already seeing strong indications of some stark cooling following the passage of the cold front. You’ll start noticing that cooling next Wednesday. This forecast is subject to change between now and then.

