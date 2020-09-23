Advertisement

Meridian city council discusses budget, sets millage rates

Meridian City Hall.
Meridian City Hall.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian city leaders met with an auditing firm to discuss last year’s audit report at a special meeting Tuesday night.

“We felt it was important to hear from the auditors before setting our new budget, our millage rates, any of those things because we need to know the financial strength of our city,” said Council President Kim Houston.

Houston said she’s pleased to hear the auditing firm believes that the city is fiscally strong as the budget finalization day approaches.

Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann said he is not as content with the city’s budgeting, stating that the auditing firm also said the city overbudgeted last year by over $5 million.

“I think what needs to be cautioned to the rest of the council is that we have not been budgeting,” said Lindemann. “In fact we’ve just been coming up with at best, a spending plan."

The council will vote on the next fiscal year budget next week. However, another important decision regarding millage rates was made tonight as the council passed the upcoming year’s rates.

The general fund is set at 35.63, the general retirement pension fund is set at 2.5 and the debt service fund is set at 12.71.

The council is expected to vote on a budget Tuesday, September 29 at 9:30 am.

