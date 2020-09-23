Advertisement

Rain increases on our Wednesday

Wednesday Rain
Wednesday Rain(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are in the low-to-mid-60s on our Wednesday morning and we are seeing mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few showers throughout the morning, but rainfall will begin to increase heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will only climb into the mid-70s on our Wednesday. Rain is likely overnight, and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s to start our day on Thursday.

For Thursday, expect periods of rain and storms with highs in the upper-70s. An isolated brief and weak tornado cannot be entirely ruled out on our Thursday. Wind shear will be increasing across our area Wednesday night and into Thursday morning; however, the instability will stay on the lower side during the morning hours. Once the instability starts increasing from south to north, the best wind shear will be moving away from our area.

So this tornado threat is dependent on whether or not the main ingredients (wind shear and instability) will line up properly. This could happen over a relatively short period of time, but since the forecast models differ on the timing, I’m keeping a large window of time for severe possibilities. This will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. This time frame may be moved around and shortened, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast. It is more likely at this time that the ingredients will not line up properly, but this could change.

Rain will begin to taper of Friday morning. During the Wednesday through Friday time frame, we’ll see about 1-3″ of rain with some locally higher amounts possible. This could lead to localized flash flooding in spots, so be sure to use extra caution on the roads. Widespread flash flooding is not expected.

