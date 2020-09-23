Advertisement

Sumter County Census return rate among lowest in Alabama

Census form.
Census form.(Gray)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Many residents in Sumter County are not participating in the census. With a response rate of about 45%, the county currently has one of the lowest numbers in west Alabama.

Livingston City Administrator Bird Dial said the county has hosted numerous events and offered several incentives to get people to participate.

“People all over the state of Alabama are talking about what Sumter County is doing to try to get these Census numbers up and right now they’re still low,” said Dial. “We haven’t given up; we’re still trying.”

The deadline to fill out and return the Census form is September 30.

Sumter County Commission Chairman Marcus Campbell is urging residents to participate as if local funding and representation in Washington depends on it – because it does.

“The Census will impact each and every one. Every one accounts for $1,567, roughly $1600,” said Campbell. “As everyone knows, the Census only comes around every ten years.”

Leaders in Sumter County say 10 years ago, the response rate was also around 40%.

The Census may be completed by mail or online or by phone, if that’s more comfortable for residents. It only takes about ten minutes to complete.

Dial encourages residents to call City Hall at 205-652-2505 for help with completing the Census form.

Details are available at the official Census website, including how to verify a mailing is from the Census Bureau and how to identify a Census Bureau field representative or a call from the Census Bureau. Click here for additional help.

See how states are performing in responding to the Census. Right now, West Virginia, Idaho, Hawaii, Maine and Vermont have almost 100% participation.

