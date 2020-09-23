Advertisement

Visitor restrictions extended in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft says both Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have decided to postpone allowing guests back until Oct. 2.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marks one week since Hurricane Sally hit Alabama’s Gulf Coast. And it will be another week before visitors can return.

“That gives us another week from this weekend to try to get our world cleaned up. Just bringing the traffic back down here is a problem as we see all these big trucks run around and everything we’re trying to do. That can be dangerous, but it also takes away from us fixing our residence,” Craft said.

Damage from Hurricane Sally is estimated to reach the $2 billion range.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

