Gov. Reeves touts economic progress, getting flu shot

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves gave an update on Mississippi’s status with COVID-19. Members of the state’s COVID-19 response team joined the governor.

“Mississippians have continued to step up and help in the fight against COVID-19,” said Reeves. “Mississippi has not shut down.”

Reeves said even during a pandemic, the state has recruited $732.9 million of investment this year with over 2,000 new jobs created.

“We’re not immune to economic challenges of these tough times,” said Reeves. “Despite the tremendous upheaval, we’ve been working hard. Mississippi is never going back to the national shutdown days of the spring. We will make sure your life goes on."

Reeves said politics has clouded the COVID-19 vaccine process. He said the vaccine may not be available as soon as we had hoped but it will be safe.

Reeves also said he’s getting a flu shot later this week and urged others to get one.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reported 552 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 24 additional deaths. the state has lost 2,870 people due to coronavirus.

Dobbs said schools are continuing to operate proficiently and safely. He said 244 new students are in quarantine due to possible exposure, with 238 new quarantines for school staff. Dobbs said there are 4,394 students now in isolation, along with 435 school staffers.

The health officer applauded CMS changes in nursing home visitation rules. Visitors may go virtually at any time to visit residents in an outdoor setting.

Dobbs repeated the governor’s call for people to get a flu shot.

Asked about the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine, Dobbs said it’s unknown at this time but would be rolled out first to healthcare workers, most likely. He said the time frame is months, but that he can’t say when it would be widely available.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.