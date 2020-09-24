ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 148K test positive and more than 64K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,488 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,335 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 153 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 148,206 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 133,433 being confirmed and 14,773 being probable. There have been 1,078,180 diagnostic tests conducted and 57,387 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Sept. 24.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 88,754 people have been tested and 9,587 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 18,476 confirmed positives and 830 probable cases.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 335 12 1520 Sumter 413 19 2478 Marengo 673 19 5160 Pickens 598 13 4732

The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 16,698 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 24, there were 768 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

