Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 148K test positive and more than 64K recover

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,488 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama as of Sept. 24, 2020.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,488 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama as of Sept. 24, 2020.(MGN Online)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,488 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,335 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 153 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 148,206 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 133,433 being confirmed and 14,773 being probable. There have been 1,078,180 diagnostic tests conducted and 57,387 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Sept. 24.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 88,754 people have been tested and 9,587 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 18,476 confirmed positives and 830 probable cases.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw335121520
Sumter413192478
Marengo673195160
Pickens598134732

The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 16,698 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 24, there were 768 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”

National Politics

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

National

Cities brace for another night of potential protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Cities across the U.S. are bracing for another night of potential protests following the decision not to charge 3 officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor. In Louisville, an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of 2 officers who were responding to a protest on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

United to offer COVID testing for some travelers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
United Airlines will offer coronavirus testing on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaiian airports. Passengers with negative results won't have to quarantine for two weeks.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 737 new cases and 4 new deaths Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There are 129 current outbreaks at Mississippi long-term care facilities.

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

National

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The comments come as scientists scramble to develop a vaccine that would protect the public from a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide.

Coronavirus

FDA head says science will guide decisions on COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The FDA says it is considering tough guidelines for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

US experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.