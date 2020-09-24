BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has agreed to keep Baldwin County’s beaches closed until Friday, Oct. 2.

According to the governor’s office, she made the decision working closely with Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon.

Ivey says this will allow those communities additional time to get their beaches ready for public enjoyment in a safe, responsible manner.

The governor has also been in touch with Mayor Jeff Collier and she says she’s prepared to amend the beach closure order for Mobile County when he signals that Dauphin Island is ready to reopen its beaches. At the present time, all Alabama beaches remain closed until further notice.

Craft and Kennon announced Wednesday that visitors are restricted in their cities until Oct. 2.

Damage from Hurricane Sally is estimated to reach the $2 billion range.

