Body found in early September confirmed as missing Meridian teen

Authorities believe foul play is involved
Diqwun Lavell Martin, 19, reported missing
Diqwun Lavell Martin, 19, reported missing(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said a body found in a wooded area earlier this month in Meridian is 19-year old Diqwun Martin.

Cobler confirmed the identification to Newscenter 11 Thursday afternoon. Martin was first reported missing August 27.

Police found the body Sept. 3. in a wooded area on 25th Court.

The cause of death has not been determined, but Cobler said foul play is suspected.

Call Meridian police at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477 if you have any information in the case.

