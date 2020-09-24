Body found in early September confirmed as missing Meridian teen

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said a body found in a wooded area earlier this month in Meridian is 19-year old Diqwun Martin.

Cobler confirmed the identification to Newscenter 11 Thursday afternoon. Martin was first reported missing August 27.

Police found the body Sept. 3. in a wooded area on 25th Court.

The cause of death has not been determined, but Cobler said foul play is suspected.

Call Meridian police at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477 if you have any information in the case.

