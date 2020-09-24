Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2020


Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARREST REPORT

MARY A ROBBINS, 1952

1927 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

AMBER J STROUD, 1996

3610 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

DERRICK DAWSON, 1989

2005 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

FORGERY/UTTERING

DIMITRI L MCCONNELL, 1992

2014 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JARROD BOYKIN, 1982

9864 PLEASANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, AL

DUI OTHER; GIVING FALSE INFORMTATION

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:21 AM on September 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a fence.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:38 PM on September 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.

