City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2020
ARREST REPORT
MARY A ROBBINS, 1952
1927 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
AMBER J STROUD, 1996
3610 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
DERRICK DAWSON, 1989
2005 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
FORGERY/UTTERING
DIMITRI L MCCONNELL, 1992
2014 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JARROD BOYKIN, 1982
9864 PLEASANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, AL
DUI OTHER; GIVING FALSE INFORMTATION
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:21 AM on September 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:38 PM on September 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.