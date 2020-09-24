City of Meridian Arrest Report September 24, 2020
ARREST REPORT
BRADFORD CALDWELL, 1990
HOMELESS
LITTERING; AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
KEITRIC RANDLE, 1999
1801 24TH ST APT F2 MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
JEREMY KILLINS, 1982
1407 22ND AVE APT B MERIDIAN,M S
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
JARROD L BOYKIN, 1982
9864 PLESANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, AL
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; PETIT LARCENY SIMPLE ASSAULT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:44 on September 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of 14th Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:18 AM on September 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
