City of Meridian Arrest Report September 24, 2020

ARREST REPORT

BRADFORD CALDWELL, 1990

HOMELESS

LITTERING; AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

KEITRIC RANDLE, 1999

1801 24TH ST APT F2 MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

JEREMY KILLINS, 1982

1407 22ND AVE APT B MERIDIAN,M S

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

JARROD L BOYKIN, 1982

9864 PLESANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, AL

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; PETIT LARCENY SIMPLE ASSAULT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:44 on September 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of 14th Street South. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:18 AM on September 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

