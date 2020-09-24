Coronavirus in Mississippi: 737 new cases and 4 new deaths Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 95,310. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 737 new cases and 4 new deaths Thursday. There are 129 current outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

So far, 2,874 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 799,602 as of September 22. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for numbers for the state’s 82 counties.

Here’s a snapshot of east central Mississippi numbers:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 581 45 75 23 Kemper 288 15 39 9 Lauderdale 2044 125 260 73 Neshoba 1559 104 115 37 Newton 767 23 38 8 Wayne 894 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

