Coronavirus in Mississippi: 737 new cases and 4 new deaths Thursday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 95,310. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 737 new cases and 4 new deaths Thursday. There are 129 current outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

So far, 2,874 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 799,602 as of September 22. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for numbers for the state’s 82 counties.

Here’s a snapshot of east central Mississippi numbers:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke581457523
Kemper28815399
Lauderdale204412526073
Neshoba155910411537
Newton76723388
Wayne894215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

