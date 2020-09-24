EMCC ready to get back on the saddle

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -EMCC rodeo team is ready to get back into action this week at the UWA Rodeo Showdown being hosted at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center in Meridian.

Last week the rodeo teams combined for four individual event championships to claim third-place team finishes in men’s and women’s competition at the Missouri Valley College.

The three-day college rodeo event will begin Thursday evening and conclude Saturday. The competition is set to begin each day 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m.

Cost for admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Children five and under will be admitted free of charge.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.