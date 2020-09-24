Memorial visitation for Mr. Francis C. “Frank” Norman, Jr. will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Norman, 69, of Meridian passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Frank retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy where he served for many years. After his retirement Frank worked for L3 Vertex, at NAS Meridian, where he held the position of Site and Program Manager at the time of his death. He enjoyed traveling throughout the country with family and friends.

Mr. Norman is survived by his wife of over 24 years, Pamela Norman; sons, Craig Norman (Mireya) of Honolulu, HI, and Michael Norman of Florence, AL. Sisters, Carolyn Whitehorn (Al), Susan Faulkner, and Brenda Norman as well as a host of friends and extended family members.

Mr. Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Francis C. and Bernice Norman.

The Norman family would also like to express special thanks to the Physicians and Staff of Anderson Regional Medical Center for their exceptional care.

The family suggest memorials be made as donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

