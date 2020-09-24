Game of the week preview: Kemper County vs Cleveland Central

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Week 6 of Football Friday is one day away and our game of the week will be Kemper County hosting 5A Cleveland Central at EMCC.

The Wildcats of Kemper County are coming with a perfect 3-0 record, with an offense that is averaging 41 points a game.

A big part of their high-powered offense is running back, Dicenzo Miller Jr. who has rushed for 559 yards and scored five touchdowns. Miller Jr. attests that to his offensive line and great coaching.

“It’s just my offensive line, coach West and the offensive coaching staff,” said Miller Jr. “We just come in every week trying to be balanced passing and rushing the ball. I just do my part, if the quarterback gives me the ball I run it and if he don’t I play fake it so he can score.”

Quarterback Aaron Steele has also been a big part of the offense through the air and on the ground. He has thrown for 443 and rushed for 238 with a combined 11 touchdowns.

When installing the offense coach Westerfield said he wanted a balanced offense so his opponents can’t key in on one thing.

“You know my vision was to assemble an offense that was a mix of run and pass so there isn’t one thing the opponent can key on,” said Westerfield. "If they take away our run we can throw the ball as equally as well.

The defensive side of the ball has been just as dominant led by safety Heaven Coleman and linebacker Ishmael Naylor. Coleman has twelve tackles and three interceptions in their first three weeks, while Naylor has 50 tackles, seven for loss, and two forced fumbles. The defensive unit as a whole is allowing only 18 points.

Kemper County saftey Heaven Coleman talking defense with his coach. (WTOK- Travis Pettis)

Kickoff will be at 7 pm at Sullivan-Windham Field in Scooba.

