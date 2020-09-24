Advertisement

Gloria B. Daniels Kinard

By Letisha Young
A private memorial service for Gloria B. Daniels Kinard, 62, will be held later. Mrs. Kinard passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her residence in Bailey. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

Mrs. Kinard was the owner of Kinard Country Knives. She was a very loving and caring person who loved flowers, sewing, people and taking care of others.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Donald Kinard; children Brandi Smith and Elizabeth Harrell (Alexander); 5 grandchildren Macayla Collier, Sara Collier, Caleb Harrell, Cody Harrell and Cullen Harrell; her mother Mattie Hall; sisters Joyce Burns, Rita Harbour and Jessica McKee as well as a brother Sammy Daniels.

She was preceded in death by her father Jesse Daniels.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

Stephens Funeral Home

