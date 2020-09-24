Miss. Supreme Court upholds Laurel annexation of Pendorff community

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed a Jones County Chancery Court ruling Thursday that approved Laurel’s proposed annexation of the Pendorff community.

The city of Laurel sought to annex four areas in Jones County in March 2018, but one area south of Laurel’s city limits and north of Ellisville’s city limits along the Highway 11 corridor was contested.

The city of Ellisville contested a small parcel of land within the proposed annexation area, while the Pendorff Community Association contested the entire area.

The case went to trial and Laurel agreed to not annex the small parcel of land contested by Ellisville.

In September 2018, specially appointed Judge James D. Bell approved the annexation, ruling the city provided more than enough evidence to establish the reasonableness of the annexation.

The Pendorff Community Association appealed the ruling to the Mississippi Supreme Court, arguing the chancery court erred when it ruled Laurel had a need to expand and that the city had the financial ability to provide promised municipal services and improvements.

After reviewing the arguments, the Supreme Court ruled the chancery court had made no error, determining that the chancellor’s ruling was based on “substantial and credible evidence.”

