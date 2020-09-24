Advertisement

Mississippi gets part of multi-state C.R. Bard settlement

C.R. Bard and its parent company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, have agreed to pay $60 million to 48 states and the District of Columbia.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the state will share in a settlement reached with the companies over the marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

“C.R. Bard failed to disclose serious and life-altering risks of permanently implanted surgical mesh devices, leaving thousands of women to suffer,” said Fitch. “This settlement holds Bard accountable for its deceptive business practices and ensures they will not violate Mississippi’s consumer protection laws again.”

C.R. Bard and its parent company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, have agreed to pay $60 million to 48 states and the District of Columbia. Mississippi will receive a total amount of $837,611.00.

Surgical mesh is a synthetic knitted or woven fabric that is permanently implanted in the pelvic floor through the vagina to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. These are common conditions faced by women due to a weakening in their pelvic floor muscles caused by childbirth, age, and other factors.

The attorneys general for participating states allege that C.R. Bard misrepresented or failed to adequately disclose serious and life-altering risks.

Under the terms of the settlement, the companies are required to:

• Provide patients with understandable descriptions of complications in marketing materials.

• Include a list of certain complications in all marketing materials that address complications.

• Disclose complications related to the use of mesh in any training provided that includes risk information.

• Disclose sponsorship in clinical studies, clinical data, or preclinical data for publication.

• Refrain from citing to any clinical study, clinical data, or preclinical data regarding mesh, for which the company has not complied with the disclosure requirements.

• Require consultants to agree to disclose in any public presentation or submission for publication Bard’s sponsorship of the contracted for activity.

• Register all Bard-sponsored clinical studies regarding mesh with ClinicalTrials.gov.

• Train independent contractors, agents, and employees who sell, market, or promote mesh, regarding their obligations to report all patient complaints and adverse events to the company.

• Ensure that its practices regarding the reporting of patient complaints are consistent with FDA requirements.

Joining Mississippi in this multistate settlement are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

