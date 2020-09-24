Mississippi Supreme Court declines to review local appeals

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Supreme Court released two decisions Thursday that affected appeals filed by defendants in Neshoba and Newton counties.

A Neshoba County Circuit Court jury convicted Justyn Schlegel in 2017 of second-degree murder in the death of his cellmate, Rexdale Henry. The trial court sentenced Schlegel to serve forty years in prison.

Schlegel appealed the sentence and conviction, claiming his rights were violated and there were errors in the trial. However the Mississippi Court of Appeals found no errors and upheld the conviction and sentence. The state Supreme Court declining to review the case means the Court of Appeals decision stands.

The high court also declined to review a Newton County case. Ashton Myota Thompson appealed a guilty verdict of accessory after the fact to murder, claiming there was insufficient evidence. He was ordered to serve 18 years in prison. Thompson’s appeal was denied by the state Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court’s action this week means his conviction and sentence stand.

