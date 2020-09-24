Advertisement

Mississippi Supreme Court declines to review local appeals

The Mississippi Supreme Court released two decisions Thursday that affected appeals filed by defendants in Neshoba and Newton counties.
The Mississippi Supreme Court released two decisions Thursday that affected appeals filed by defendants in Neshoba and Newton counties.(WSAZ)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Supreme Court released two decisions Thursday that affected appeals filed by defendants in Neshoba and Newton counties.

A Neshoba County Circuit Court jury convicted Justyn Schlegel in 2017 of second-degree murder in the death of his cellmate, Rexdale Henry. The trial court sentenced Schlegel to serve forty years in prison.

Schlegel appealed the sentence and conviction, claiming his rights were violated and there were errors in the trial. However the Mississippi Court of Appeals found no errors and upheld the conviction and sentence. The state Supreme Court declining to review the case means the Court of Appeals decision stands.

The high court also declined to review a Newton County case. Ashton Myota Thompson appealed a guilty verdict of accessory after the fact to murder, claiming there was insufficient evidence. He was ordered to serve 18 years in prison. Thompson’s appeal was denied by the state Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court’s action this week means his conviction and sentence stand.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Body found in early September confirmed as missing Meridian teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Martin was originally reported missing on August 27. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says foul play is suspected.

Sports

Ole Miss suspends baseball after positive COVID tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLBT
The team will suspend all team activities until October 8.

State

Miss. Supreme Court upholds Laurel annexation of Pendorff community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDAM Staff
The city of Laurel sought to annex four areas in Jones County in March 2018, but one area south of Laurel’s city limits and north of Ellisville’s city limits along the Highway 11 corridor was contested.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 148K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Latest News

News

MPSD purchases new technology for students and teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Funds from the CARES Act and the Equity in Distance Learning Act are being used to purchase new devices for students and teachers.

Weather

Alabama beaches remain closed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has agreed to keep Baldwin County’s beaches closed until Friday, Oct. 2.

State

Mississippi gets part of multi-state C.R. Bard settlement

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi will receive a total amount of $837,611.00.

News

County Road 11: The 1970 Forest Bearcats celebrate history

Updated: 7 hours ago
Forest High School celebrates Golden Anniversary of a football championship and of school integration

State

Campaigning begins for the In God We Trust flag

Updated: 7 hours ago
Think of the In God We Trust flag as the candidate and Mississippi’s business leaders are now working to organize a campaign of sorts.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 737 new cases and 4 new deaths Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There are 129 current outbreaks at Mississippi long-term care facilities.