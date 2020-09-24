MPSD purchases new technology for students and teachers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District will be getting extra help making distance learning possible for all students. Funds from the CARES Act and the Equity in Distance Learning Act are being used to purchase new devices for students and teachers.

“I’m expecting [the new technology] in the next 30-days," said Tim Boutwell, the director of technology for the Meridian Public School District. "The devices have been ordered a couple weeks ago now, so 30 days gives me about 6 weeks leeway, so I’m expecting them in the next 30 days.”

K1 students will be receiving iPad’s and students in other grades will be receiving Chromebook’s. Teachers who have not recently been given new laptops will be getting new ones with the funds.

“If we had to close on a moment’s notice for any purpose, you take your laptop home, teacher sets it up, she has internet, student has laptop at home, or a Chromebook at home, or an iPad at home, we could teach in that scenario,” Boutwell said.

School officials say having this new technology available to students and teachers will help even after the pandemic is over.

“We frequently have weather conditions or that type of thing where students have to stay at home," Boutwell said. "So, not only during the pandemic, it gives us the opportunity to offer online learning at any time at home.”

