Advertisement

MPSD purchases new technology for students and teachers

MPSD to receive new technology
MPSD to receive new technology(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District will be getting extra help making distance learning possible for all students. Funds from the CARES Act and the Equity in Distance Learning Act are being used to purchase new devices for students and teachers.

“I’m expecting [the new technology] in the next 30-days," said Tim Boutwell, the director of technology for the Meridian Public School District. "The devices have been ordered a couple weeks ago now, so 30 days gives me about 6 weeks leeway, so I’m expecting them in the next 30 days.”

K1 students will be receiving iPad’s and students in other grades will be receiving Chromebook’s. Teachers who have not recently been given new laptops will be getting new ones with the funds.

“If we had to close on a moment’s notice for any purpose, you take your laptop home, teacher sets it up, she has internet, student has laptop at home, or a Chromebook at home, or an iPad at home, we could teach in that scenario,” Boutwell said.

School officials say having this new technology available to students and teachers will help even after the pandemic is over.

“We frequently have weather conditions or that type of thing where students have to stay at home," Boutwell said. "So, not only during the pandemic, it gives us the opportunity to offer online learning at any time at home.”

You can find out more information here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ole Miss suspends baseball after positive COVID tests

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WLBT
The team will suspend all team activities until October 8.

State

Miss. Supreme Court upholds Laurel annexation of Pendorff community

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WDAM Staff
The city of Laurel sought to annex four areas in Jones County in March 2018, but one area south of Laurel’s city limits and north of Ellisville’s city limits along the Highway 11 corridor was contested.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 148K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Weather

Alabama beaches remain closed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has agreed to keep Baldwin County’s beaches closed until Friday, Oct. 2.

Latest News

State

Mississippi gets part of multi-state C.R. Bard settlement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi will receive a total amount of $837,611.00.

News

County Road 11: The 1970 Forest Bearcats celebrate history

Updated: 4 hours ago
Forest High School celebrates Golden Anniversary of a football championship and of school integration

State

Campaigning begins for the In God We Trust flag

Updated: 4 hours ago
Think of the In God We Trust flag as the candidate and Mississippi’s business leaders are now working to organize a campaign of sorts.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 737 new cases and 4 new deaths Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There are 129 current outbreaks at Mississippi long-term care facilities.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 24th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Periods of Rain Today

Weather

Remnants of Beta bring mainly morning rain

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The remnants of Beta will bring areas of heavy rain to our area, mainly during the morning hours on Thursday.