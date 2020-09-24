Mr. Johnny Robert Folks, age 67, of Petal, Mississippi passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Meridian surrounded by his family.

Robert was a follower of Jesus Christ and went on many mission trips in North America. He was a skilled tile setter and took great pride in his work. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee and great conversation. Robert loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his children, Wyndy Weems (Robbie) of Vincent, Alabama, Stephanie Mitchell (Quentin) of Meridian, Jeremy Folks of Hattiesburg, and Jonathan Folks of Hattiesburg; his grandchildren, Christian and Olivia Weems, and Peyton, John Isaac, Adeline, and Ananias Mitchell; and his siblings, Linda Burns of Petal, Mark Folks of Petal, Lisa Hall of Petal.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Verna Folks and his brother, Mike Folks.

The family will have a private memorial service in Petal at a later date. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.

