Mr. Milton Dale Broadhead

A private celebration of death and resurrection for Dale Broadhead will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, Mississippi. Dale, 69, passed away at Anderson Regional Medical Center following a four-week battle against COVID-19. The family sends its heartfelt gratitude for the doctors and nurses, additional medical professionals, “Stand in the Gap” prayer warriors and The Great Physician who helped Dale defeat the virus. He was declared virus-free Sept. 14 and again Sept. 18, allowing him to be moved from isolation to a room where his wife Susie could be with him for his final days on Earth. The residual effects of the virus weakened him, and he entered into the presence of Jesus at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

Dale was born on the Westbank of New Orleans on March 27, 1951. He grew up in Westwego, Louisiana, and as a child, moved to Dothan, Alabama. He graduated from Dothan High School in 1969. Shortly thereafter, his father’s job transferred the family to Meridian, Mississippi, where Dale attended Meridian Junior College from 1969 – 1971. While at MJC, Dale served on Sonny Montgomery’s Junior College Advisory Council to expand Highway 45 into a four-lane corridor. He received an associate degree before moving on to Mississippi State University from 1971 – 1973. While at MSU, Dale was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and served as an Alpha Delta Pi Guy. He was introduced to the love of his life, Susie Valentour, at the Mississippi State University Post Office. After developing a friendship, Dale and Susie went on their first date on Sept. 30, 1973. That December, Dale graduated with a bachelor’s degree from MSU’s College of Business and Industry and moved to Atlanta.

Dale and Susie were engaged on Valentine’s Day 1975 and married on Nov. 1 of that year in Susie’s hometown of Pearl, Mississippi. The couple lived in Atlanta until May 1976, when Dale accepted a position at Roadway Express’s Meridian, Mississippi location. Following a nearly 30-year career progressing through several management roles, Dale retired from the transportation industry on Feb. 4, 2005.

In his retirement, Dale served as a caretaker to his parents until his father’s passing in March 2005 and his mother’s passing in Nov. 2016. He also pursued his passion for land stewardship, owning and managing timberlands in Lauderdale County and Rankin County, Mississippi, as well as Choctaw County, Alabama. In recent years, his emphasis has been on pollinators and monarch butterfly habitats. Dale was also interested in financial planning and stock trading, and he always kept an eye on the market.

Dale enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved music—everything from classic rock to rhythm and blues to praise and worship songs. Dale treasured being outdoors, particularly fishing and grilling. For exercise, he swam with the Meridian Community College Mermaids and rode a stationary bike at a local gym. Dale followed college sports, especially baseball, and watched the College World Series each year. He supported the arts and loved paintings and posters with bold, vivid colors. On the weekends, you could find Dale at an estate or yard sale looking for hidden treasures and tchotchkes. Perhaps Dale’s favorite activity was travel, and he greatly enjoyed cruising. To ring in 2020, Dale and Susie took a bucket-list trip to New Zealand and Australia.

A lifelong Christian, Dale was an active member of Central United Methodist Church in Meridian, Mississippi for 44 years. His love for Jesus showed in his service and generosity to his family, to the church and to others. Whether it was helping Susie prepare for her Sunday School lessons, volunteering at Aldersgate Retirement Community, or providing clean-up work after Hurricane Katrina, Dale gave of his time, talents and treasure and expected nothing in return. He was fiercely dedicated to his family. Dale was patient, wise, sincere, loyal, dutiful and humble. He loved deeply, smiled kindly and gave the best hugs!

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Lois Broadhead. His legacy continues on in his wife of nearly 45 years, Susie Valentour Broadhead; his son, Preston Broadhead; his daughter, Jaime Broadhead Levins, her husband Buck and their unborn child; his brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Kathy Broadhead; and a host of extended family members and friends.

The family requests that if you knew Dale, you write a favorite memory or story about him and mail it to his wife. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dale’s honor to Central United Methodist Church, Meridian Little Theatre, The Nature Conservancy or the charity of your choice.

The memorial service for Dale will be available on the Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Facebook page.

