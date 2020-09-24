Mr. Stephen Wayne McDonald

Stephen Wayne McDonald, age 58, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.

Steve was born November 15, 1961. An avid sportsman in hunting and fishing, Steve experienced the greatest enjoyment in sharing his love for the outdoors with his beloved nieces and nephew, to whom he was always so generous and kind. Steve was a loving son, a dear brother, and a loyal friend to many. Early in his career Steve worked with his father at McDonald Sprinkler Company, and then a dedicated employee for Peavey Electronics Corporation for twenty years.

Steve is survived by his mother, Mary Anna Patrick McDonald of Meridian; his sisters, Deborah Ann Robertson of Pelahatchie, Lisa McDonald Lucas and her husband Christopher of Williamsburg, Virginia; his nieces, Lauren Elizabeth Robertson of Pelahatchie and Devin McDonald Lucas of Charlottesville, Virginia; and his nephew, Ian Patrick Lucas of Charlottesville, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeff McDonald, and his brother-in-law, Harold Robertson.

The family will announce a memorial service for Steve at a future date. They ask for those wishing to honor his memory at this time, to please donate to Hope Village for Children https://www.hopevillagems.org/donate/ or Care Lodge https://www.carelodge.com.

