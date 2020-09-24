Graveside services for Mrs. Imogene Smith Ford will begin at 11:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverends Dennis Lewellyn, David Keller, and Davey Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. In the event of inclement weather, services will be held inside the church. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Ford, 91, of Causeyville Community passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her residence.

Imogene was a graduate of Whynot High School, and upon graduation, married the love of her life, Johnnie Earl Ford. They were both members of Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Meridian MS, a church her grandfather and family were among the founding members. She was a beautiful, kind, giving and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, “Mamaw”, and friend. She was always full of joy and smiles, putting others before herself, and was a model of living within the grace of Christ. She walked a path deeply rooted in Faith and Prayer. She was a member of Coker’s Chapel Caring Hands, a member of the Choir for over 40 years, served on various Church committees, and worked the Causeyville voting polls until she was 90 years old; all-the-while, keeping the books for Fourth Day Ministries.

Survivors include her son Johnnie Ford and his wife Kristi; granddaughters Traci Hager, husband Scott, Erin Scharmen, husband Dustin; grandson John Tyson “Ty” Ford, wife Hillary; great grandsons Cameron Hager, Ethan Hager, Ford Scharmen, Rhett Scharmen, Bryson Yates, Tyler Ford, Levi Ford and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Earl Ford and her parents, Leroy and Lessie Smith.

The family requests memorials be made as donations in lieu of flowers to her grandson’s ministry or Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Fourth Day Ministries, Inc.

6145 Causeyville Rd

Meridian MS 39301

online donations visit fourthdayministries.org

or

Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church

3042 Jeff Davis School Rd

Meridian, MS 39301

The Ford family will receive guests from 10:00-10:45 at Coker’s Chapel Church prior to graveside rites. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

