MSU football player announces transfer to JSU to ‘play for Coach Prime!’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University Cornerback Javorrius Selmon announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that he’s transferring to Jackson State University.

The freshman’s announcement comes after NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was hired as the new head football coach for JSU on Monday

Selmon wrote:

“Big announcement. First, I would like to thank the entire Mississippi State football staff for the opportunity they gave me along with the love and support they showed, but at this time, I want to announce that I am coming home to play for Coach Prime! THEEILOVE Home of the JSU [Tigers].”

Selmon was a star football player at Provine High School and signed to MSU in 2019.

